Luplow went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 7-0 win over Cincinnati.
The righty-swinging Luplow got the start against lefty Mike Minor and went yard for the seventh time. The outfielder is batting just .182 (14-for-77), but half of his 14 hits have cleared fences.
