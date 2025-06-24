Diamondbacks' Josh Naylor: May play Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Naylor (shoulder) plans to be back on the field Tuesday, Casey Drottar of MLB.com reports
Naylor was removed from Monday's game against the White Sox in the fourth inning after injuring his right shoulder on an aggressive swing in the second inning. Should Naylor be unavailable Tuesday, Pavin Smith would likely fill-in at first base against Chicago right-hander Jordan Leasure.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Naylor: Nursing shoulder injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Naylor: Exits early Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Naylor: Matches career steals mark•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Naylor: Clubs homer in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Naylor: Goes grand for walk-off•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Naylor: Back in lineup•