Martinez (elbow) hopes to make his season debut by late August, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

Recovering from Tommy John surgery that he had last June, Martinez began a throwing program in mid-January. He will continue with a deliberate pace to his rehab and likely begin a rehab assignment a little after the All-Star break if all goes well. Martinez had been serving as the Diamondbacks' closer before getting hurt but could retake his old gig late in the 2026 campaign.