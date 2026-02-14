Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez: Back on 60-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks placed Martinez (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Saturday.
The move will create space on Arizona's 40-man roster for Paul Sewald, who signed with the club on Thursday. Martinez underwent Tommy John surgery in June and is expected to return to the D-backs' bullpen near the end of August.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez: Aiming for late August return•
-
Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez: Moves to 60-day IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez: Will undergo TJ surgery•
-
Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez: Out for season•
-
Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez: Out with UCL sprain•
-
Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez: MRI on elbow on tap•