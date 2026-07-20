Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez: Completes live BP session

Martinez (elbow) threw pitches to rehabbing outfielder Jordan Lawlar (hamstring) in a live batting practice session Saturday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

After completing roughly 15 bullpen sessions over the last few weeks, Martinez took the next step forward in his recovery by facing hitters for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery on June 25, 2025. The hard-throwing righty will likely need to complete multiple live BP sessions before the Diamondbacks eventually send him out on what will presumably be an extended minor-league rehab assignment. If he can steer clear of any setbacks while ramping up, Martinez could be a factor in the Arizona bullpen by late August or early September.