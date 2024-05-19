Martinez allowed one hit and one walk over a scoreless third of an inning in Saturday's 8-3 loss to Detroit.

Martinez has been effective in a low-leverage role out of the bullpen, allowing just one run with 16 strikeouts over 13 innings (0.69 ERA). He's managed to work around 10 walks, which is something that could turn against him at some point, but the right-hander's splitter (46.9 whiff percentage) and slider (50 percent) have been untouchable.