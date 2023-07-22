Martinez was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Saturday.
Martinez made four appearances during his time in the majors, allowing seven runs in 3.1 innings while walking more batters (five) than he struck out (four). He'll exit the roster to create space for Brandon Pfaadt, who was recalled to start against the Reds.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez: Makes MLB debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez: Sent back to Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez: Heading to big leagues•
-
Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez: Optioned to Triple-A Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez: Joining 40-man roster•