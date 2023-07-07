Arizona recalled Martinez from Triple-A Reno on Friday.
Martinez spent some time in the Diamondbacks' bullpen in late June but was not called on to make his MLB debut. He'll get another chance in Arizona's final series before the All-Star break. The 21-year-old right-hander has posted a 3.77 ERA with 41 strikeouts in 31 innings this season at the Triple-A level.
