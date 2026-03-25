Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez: Throwing on flat ground
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martinez (elbow) is throwing from up to 120 feet on flat ground, MLB.com reports.
The next milestone for Martinez sill be throwing from a mound. He underwent Tommy John elbow surgery last June and is shooting for a return in the second half of the 2026 season.
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