Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez: Throws another live BP session

Martinez (elbow) completed a second live batting practice Wednesday, MLB.com reports.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Friday that the next steps for Martinez will be a bullpen session followed by a bridge game at the team's training facility. The former closer is on a path to return later in August, although he could be pushed out until September when rosters expand. Martinez is not expected to resume his role as closer when he does return, as Paul Sewald has been effective in that role all season.