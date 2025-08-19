Marte spoke to Steve Gilbert of MLB.com for the first time about an article that appeared in the Arizona Republic last week in which teammates and others in the organization are irked about Marte's propensity to ask for days off. "In my opinion, it's something needed," he said. "I don't think that it's too many days off. I've had injuries in the past, and this is a plan that has been integrated with the coaching staff and myself, in order to keep me on the field the longest."

Marte taking days off first gained attention in the final week of the 2024 regular season, when Arizona lost four of its final six games and failed to qualify for the playoffs. Marte had requested a day off Monday following a disappointing loss to the Brewers, who overcame an 8-0 deficit to pull out the win. The grievance about his absences was rekindled coming out of the All-Star break, when Marte requested a day off for the first game after the break. Complicating matters was that his home was broken into while he was away, leading to more time off to deal with that matter. The controversy hasn't impacted Marte's production; he's slashing .309/.396/.515 with four home runs, eight doubles, one steal, 16 RBI and 17 runs scored over 25 games in the second half.