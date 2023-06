Marte is sitting out Wednesday due to lower-back tightness which he first felt on a slide in Monday's game versus the Phillies, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

It explains why Marte is missing a second straight start. The good news is it doesn't appear to be serious, with Marte expecting to be available off the bench Wednesday before possibily return to the lineup Thursday. Geraldo Perdomo is sliding over to second base Wednesday, with Nick Ahmed drawing the start at shortstop.