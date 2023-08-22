Marte went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run and a walk Monday in a 4-3 extra-innings win against the Rangers.

With Arizona trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the ninth inning, Marte tagged Aroldis Chapman for a solo shot to left field to tie the score. The long ball was his 20th of the campaign, just the second season in his career that he has reached that mark. The other time was in 2019, when Marte went deep 32 times and drove in 92 runs. He'll be hard-pressed to reach those totals this year, but with 20 homers and 63 RBI, he's already posted his best numbers in those categories since that 2019 season.