Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Day off Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marte is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.
Marte started the previous 20 games after missing some time in late May due to an illness, but he'll take a seat Sunday after going 10-for-15 with five doubles and a home run in the past three contests. Ildemaro Vargas will step in at the keystone and bat second in the series finale for Arizona.
