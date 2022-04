Marte batted sixth in the order for the first time this season in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Dodgers. He went 0-for-3 with a walk.

Marte consistently batted second until being dropped to sixth Tuesday. The move appears to be a result of the second baseman's early slump, designed to take pressure off him. Marte, who signed a lucrative five-year deal this spring, is zero for his last 15 at-bats and batting .149 over 67 at-bats overall.