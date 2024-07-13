Marte entered Friday's game as a pinch hitter and went 0-for-1 with a walk and a stolen base in a 5-4 win over the Blue Jays.

Marte hit for designated hitter Joc Pederson and remained in the game at DH. The theft was Marte's fifth of the season and second in the last seven games. He's had double-digit steals twice in the early part of his career and was successful in eight of 10 attempts in 2023.