Arizona manager Torey Lovullo expects Marte (hamstring) to be available during the upcoming three-game series against San Diego, Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic reports. The series begins Monday.

Marte was held out of the weekend series against the Twins due to a Grade 1 left hamstring strain. The Diamondbacks downplayed the injury, as Lovullo described it as "very, very mild." The club initially didn't request an MRI but eventually did when the second baseman didn't respond as quickly as hoped. Jake Hager started at second base Friday while Buddy Kennedy started Saturday and Sunday.