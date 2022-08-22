Marte went 1-for-5 with a strikeout in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Cardinals.
Marte missed six games with a left hamstring injury. The lackluster return to action put him at a .257/.341/.431 slash line through 431 plate appearances this year. He's added 10 home runs, 42 RBI, 56 runs scored and four stolen bases, though he shouldn't be expected to run much since he's had hamstring issues off and on throughout the year. If Marte continues to serve as the designated hitter, Josh Rojas and Emmanuel Rivera should both be able to fit into the lineup regularly at second base and third base, respectively.
