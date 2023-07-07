Marte (back) went 1-for-3 in Thursday's 9-0 loss to the Mets.

The Diamondbacks fell behind early, but Marte still played seven innings at second base after not starting Tuesday or Wednesday. He's hit safely in nine of his last 12 games, going 11-for-44 (.250) in that span. For the season, Marte owns a .285/.364/.498 slash line, 15 home runs, 44 RBI, 61 runs scored and six stolen bases through 81 contests.