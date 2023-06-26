Marte went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, two runs scored and a walk in Sunday's win over the Giants.

Marte's two-run blast in the eighth inning proved to be the deciding hit of Sunday's victory. Over his last 12 games, he's drilled five home runs while going 18-for-44 (.409). Marte's bounce-back campaign is still going strong; he's slashing .294/.373/.518 with 31 extra-base hits and 58 runs scored through 322 plate appearances.