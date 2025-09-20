Marte went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Friday's 8-2 loss to the Phillies.

Marte had gone 13 games without a homer, batting just .140 (7-for-50) in that span. He got the offense going early with a solo shot in the first inning Friday, but the Diamondbacks were able to put only one more run on the board. Marte is now at 26 homers, 67 RBI, 80 runs scored, four stolen bases, 25 doubles and a .279/.375/.508 slash line through 119 contests.