Marte went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk in Wednesday's win over the Royals.

Marte singled in his first trip to the plate and later added a three-run shot in the top of the ninth to extend Arizona's lead to four runs, giving him his third straight game with a home run. He's also recorded multiple hits and at least two RBI in three straight, boosting his average to .296 on the season. In the month of July, the second baseman is batting .338 with five homers, 15 RBI and 13 runs scored.