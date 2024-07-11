Marte went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 7-5 win over Atlanta.
Marte belted a home run to the tie the game in the third inning of a back-and-forth affair. A starter in the upcoming All-Star game, Marte is batting .283/.351/.506 with 18 home runs, 52 RBI and 62 runs over 88 games.
