Marte went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the White Sox.

Marte opened up the scoring with a solo blast to right center in the first inning. He now has homered three times over the last five games and has 15 hits in his last 26 at-bats. Marte currently owns a 1.032 OPS, which would sit third in all of baseball among qualified hitters behind Aaron Judge and Cal Raleigh.