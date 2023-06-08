Marte went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double and two runs scored in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Nationals.

Marte batted leadoff and took the first pitch he saw to right-center field for a double, setting the stage for Arizona's three-run first inning. He later singled and came around on Corbin Carroll's home run in the ninth that gave the Diamondbacks extra cushion. Marte has put last season's sub-par results behind him and improved across the board. The second baseman is slashing .279/.341/.480 with a 120 wRC+.