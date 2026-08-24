Marte (knee) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of the Diamondbacks' series opener against the Phillies on Aug. 31, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Marte is increasing his baseball activities this week while recovering from left knee inflammation, which forced him to the IL last Thursday. The injury isn't considered a long-term issue, and the expectation is that the veteran second baseman will be available for the final month of the regular season. Ildemaro Vargas has been serving as the Diamondbacks' primary option at the keystone in Marte's absence over the past week.