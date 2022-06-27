Marte is taking ground balls and hitting during practice but is not yet up to full speed after missing time due to a hamstring injury, Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic reports.

Marte served as the designated hitter for a fifth consecutive game Sunday. The Diamondbacks are being careful with their starting second baseman, who's had a history over hamstring injuries. The team is off Monday, so the next chance for Marte to take the field is Tuesday against the Padres.