Marte exited Friday's game against the Padres due to lower-back tightness, Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com reports.

Marte had gone 0-for-4 during Friday's loss before Randal Grichuk pinch hit for him in the ninth inning, and manager Torey Lovullo confirmed after the game that Marte's removal was due to a lingering back issue that has been bothering him for a while. He won't require any imaging, however, and the team is viewing him as day-to-day.