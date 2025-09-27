default-cbs-image
Marte is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Padres.

Marte will get a breather for the Diamondbacks' penultimate game of the season. The star second baseman has a hit in seven straight games, going 12-for-30 (.400) with a pair of homers during that stretch. Connor Kaiser will fill in at second base.

