Marte went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 12-4 loss to the Padres.

Marte led off the game with a solo shot on JP Sears' sixth pitch, but the Padres had taken control by the end of the first inning. Over his last 10 games, Marte went 15-for-43 (.349) with three homers and seven RBI to enjoy a strong finish to the season. He ended up with a .283/.376/.517 slash line, 28 homers, 72 RBI, 87 runs scored, four stolen bases and 28 doubles across 126 contests overall. He has finished with an OPS over .800 in four of the last five seasons.