Marte went 4-for-5 with a three-run homer and an additional RBI in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Rangers.

Marte's fourth hit Wednesday proved to be the decisive blow in Arizona's victory. With two outs in the ninth inning, the second baseman launched a 413-foot homer off Phil Maton to put the D-Backs ahead for good. Marte has now homered in back-to-back games after hitting just one home run in his previous 15 contests. He's gone 10-for-22 (.455) in his last five games, boosting his slash line to .297/.398/.558 with 23 long balls, 54 RBI and 66 runs scored across 387 plate appearances this season.