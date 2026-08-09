Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Reaches 20-homer mark

Marte went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Dodgers.

Marte has regularly batted cleanup since July 25, but the results haven't really been there. He's 8-for-54 (.148) with two homers, two doubles and four RBI over his 14 contests in that spot. On the bright side, the second baseman secured his fourth straight 20-homer campaign with his long ball Sunday. He's hitting .244 with a .744 OPS, 64 RBI, 61 runs scored, 22 doubles, three triples and four stolen bases over 113 games this season and should be able to hit his way out of this slump eventually.