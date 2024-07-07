Marte (back) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.
Marte was removed from Friday's contest due to lower-back tightness and will sit Sunday for the second consecutive game. The 30-year-old was reportedly available off the bench Saturday but didn't see the field, so he'll presumably be available again Sunday. Kevin Newman is manning the keystone in place of Marte.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Held out of starting nine•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Nursing tight back•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Two hits, stolen base in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Reaches four times in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Key role in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Back in startling lineup•