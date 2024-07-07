Share Video

Marte (back) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

Marte was removed from Friday's contest due to lower-back tightness and will sit Sunday for the second consecutive game. The 30-year-old was reportedly available off the bench Saturday but didn't see the field, so he'll presumably be available again Sunday. Kevin Newman is manning the keystone in place of Marte.

