Marte started at designated hitter and went 1-for-3 in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Dodgers.

Marte served as the DH for a second consecutive game, which could become a normal deployment over the final month of the season. That was alluded to in a report Friday from Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports, in which manager Torey Lovullo discussed playing time for Blaze Alexander and Jordan Lawlar. Lovullo said Lawlar would stick on the left side of the infield, which means third base, while Alexander shifts from an everyday role at the hot corner to being a utility player. That opens up the possibility of using Alexander at second base and reducing the wear-and-tear on Marte while maintaining his bat in the lineup as the DH. Additionally, utility infielder Ildemaro Vargas, who started at second base and homered Saturday, is around to give Marte a break.