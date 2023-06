Marte is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

The Diamondbacks haven't provided an explanation for his Marte's absence from the lineup, but he may be dealing with an injury or illness since he was also on the bench for Tuesday's 15-3 loss. Geraldo Perdomo will cover the keystone in place of Marte, who had produced an .878 OPS over his first 10 games of June.