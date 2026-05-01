Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Taking seat Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marte is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Cubs.
It's a rare day off for Marte, who had made 12 consecutive starts. Ildemaro Vargas will cover second base Friday, while Jose Fernandez will play first base and Adrian Del Castillo will slot in at designated hitter.
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