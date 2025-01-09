Ginkel and the Diamondbacks agreed to a one-year, $2.425 million contract Thursday to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander will nearly double his salary in his second year of arbitration eligibility. Ginkel recorded five saves and 18 holds with a 3.21 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 77:15 K:BB over 70 innings last season, and he should continue to work as a setup man for Arizona in 2025.