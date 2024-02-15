Ginkel is dealing with soreness in his right elbow, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Manager Torey Lovullo said the issue first appeared about a week ago, but nothing alarming showed up when Ginkel went in for imaging. While the D-backs don't expect Ginkel's elbow to become an issue, they will still postpone his ramp-up process as a precaution. The 29-year-old reliever logged a 2.48 ERA and 0.98 WHIP in 65.1 innings last season and figures to serve as Paul Sewald's primary setup man in 2024.