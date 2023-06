Ginkel was called up from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.

Ginkel will return to the majors after he was sent down June 12, helping replace Merrill Kelly (calf) on the big-league roster after Kelly was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday. Ginkel has appeared in 25 games with the Diamondbacks this season, producing a 2.76 ERA and 1.12 WHIP with 26 strikeouts over 29.1 frames.