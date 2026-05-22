Diamondbacks' Kevin Ginkel: Cleans mess in win

Ginkel retired both batters faced in the eighth inning of Thursday's 2-1 win over the Rockies.

Much of the focus after the win was on the sterling performance of starter Eduardo Rodriguez and Corbin Carroll's walk-off single, but Ginkel made it possible. With one out in the eighth inning, Juan Morillo hit a batter with the bases loaded that tied the game. Enter Ginkel, who induced a pop-out to the catcher and a groundout to third base to limit the damage. It was the reliever's eighth scoreless outing over his last nine appearances, during which the right-hander has allowed four hits, two walks while striking out nine over 7.1 innings. With Paul Sewald holding down the closer job, there isn't much opportunity for Ginkel to pick up saves, but his 3.20 ERA in 2026 is making last season (7.36) look like an outlier.