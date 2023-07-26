Ginkel allowed a hit in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Cardinals.

Ginkel erased his lone mistake with a double play to earn his third save of the season. All of those saves have come within his last four outings as he establishes himself in the closer conversation. The 29-year-old has limited high-leverage experience with 19 holds and four saves over the previous four seasons, and he picked up just one hold in 2023 prior to his recent run of late-inning work. Ginkel has pitched well enough to earn the more prevalent role, posting a 2.31 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 34:11 K:BB through a career-high 39 innings this season.