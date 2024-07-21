Ginkel did not allow a hit or walk over a scoreless inning to earn a hold in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Cubs.

Ginkel hurled a 1-2-3 sixth inning to claim his eighth hold. He entered earlier than normal and was the first of four relievers to throw a scoreless frame, after starter Zac Gallen grinded through five scoreless innings (102 pitches). Following a rough stretch in May, Ginkel has been an effective arm; the right-hander has a 0.78 ERA and allowed just two walks over his last 23 innings (22 appearances).