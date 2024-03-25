Ginkel is the most likely option to close for the Diamondbacks while Paul Sewald (oblique) is sidelined, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Sewald could be facing a fairly lengthy absence after being diagnosed with a Grade 2 left oblique strain. While manager Torey Lovullo didn't want to name a closer in Sewald's absence, but all signs point to Ginkel getting the first crack at the job. The 30-year-old collected a 2.48 ERA and 70:23 K:BB over 65.1 frames during the regular season for Arizona last season, picking up four saves along the way. Ginkel also spun 11.2 shutout innings with a 15:5 K:BB during the postseason.