The Diamondbacks optioned Ginkel to Triple-A Reno on Monday.

Ginkel's demotion clears room in the bullpen for lefty Joe Mantiply (hamstring), who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list. After winning a spot in Arizona's Opening Day bullpen, Ginkel scooped up three wins and one hold while pitching to a 2.76 ERA and 1.13 WHIP across 29.1 innings. He should rank near the top of the list for a promotion the next time Arizona is in need of an extra relief arm.