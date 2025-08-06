The Diamondbacks transferred Ginkel (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday.

Ginkel landed on the injured list Monday with a sprained right shoulder, and his move to the 60-day IL will ensure that he remains sidelined for the rest of the season. The 31-year-old will finish 2025 with a 7.36 ERA and 1.62 WHIP over 25.2 innings. Right-hander Casey Kelly was called up from Triple-A Reno to fill the open 40-man roster spot.