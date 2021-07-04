Calhoun will run the bases Monday to test his injured hamstring, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Calhoun was pulled from his rehab assignment after aggravating the injury while attempting to avoid getting hit by a pitch. An MRI on the hamstring determined no damage to his surgically repaired hamstring. "I don't see this as a huge setback, honestly," he said. "It's just being cautious and making sure that when I do get back out there, it's get back out there and play." Calhoun had been aiming for a return during this week's homestand but no longer knows what a realistic return date might be.