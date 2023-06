Lewis was called up from Triple-A Reno on Friday, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Lewis will return to the majors for the first time since early April after posting a .400 batting average with two homers, 14 RBI and 11 runs scored over 12 games with Reno following a stint the 10-day injured list. The 28-year-old will look to keep up the success in the big leagues and he'll replace Pavin Smith on the major-league roster after Smith was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.