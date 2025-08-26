Gurriel went 1-for-3 with a walk, a home run and three RBI in Monday's 7-5 loss to the Brewers.

Gurriel unloaded a three-run home run in the sixth inning, his 19th big fly and fifth in the last 11 games. It was part of a five-run sixth for the Diamondbacks, who took a while to get their bats going after travel delays forced them to arrive in Milwaukee early Monday morning. Gurriel continued to produce with men on base this month, having knocked in 32 runs in 23 August games. He's up to 80 RBI for the season, four shy of the career-best 84 posted in 2021 when Gurriel played for Toronto.