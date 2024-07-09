Gurriel went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 5-4 extra-innings loss to Atlanta.

Gurriel knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly and stole his fourth bag of the season. He's up to 55 RBI for the season, second on the team to Christian Walker (65). Gurriel's hit well over the last three weeks, compiling a .352 average (25-for-71) and .952 OPS with eight extra-base hits, 13 RBI and 10 runs over the last 17 contests.