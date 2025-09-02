Gurriel was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a torn ACL in his right knee.

The 31-year-old suffered the injury in left field during Monday's contest and will now miss the rest of the season. Gurriel closes out 2025 with 19 homers, a career-high 10 steals and a .248/.295/.418 slash line in 129 games. The veteran outfielder has a $13 million player option for 2026, which he seems likely to exercise since he may be unavailable for the start of next season.